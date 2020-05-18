Betty Ann Harrison, Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Ann Harrison, age 83 of Lordstown, passed away peacefully into eternal life on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

She was born on August 3, 1936, in Wayland, Ohio the daughter of the late John Ries and Elizabeth A. (Tiefenbach) Ries.

Betty married the love of her life, Joseph W. Harrison, Jr. on October 11, 1958 and they have enjoyed 61 years of marriage together.

She enjoyed needlepoint and crocheting.

Memories of Betty will be carried on by her loving family: her husband, Joseph W. Harrison, Jr.of Lordstown; her daughter, Phyllis Harrison of Rootstown; her sister, Jane Ries of Newton Falls; her brothers, John (Pat) Ries of Prineville, Oregon, Jim (Anita) Ries of Rootstown and Joe (Karen) Ries of Stuart, Florida; her two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents and one son, Timothy Harrison.

Private family services will be held.

Betty will be laid to rest at Lordstown Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

