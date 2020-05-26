Bert Johnson, Jr., Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bert Johnson, Jr., age 72 of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday afternoon, May 23, 2020 surrounded by all his loving family.

He was born on August 6, 1947 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Bert Pettry Johnson, Sr. and Helen Jean (Steen) Johnson.

Bert married the love of his life, Paulette J. Lewis on January 28, 1967 and they have enjoyed over 53 years of marriage together.

He lived in Leavittsburg all of his life and worked as a self employed independent truck driver for many years and until recently, Bert and his wife delivered the Tribune and Vindicator newspapers for 41 years.

He enjoyed model trains, building hot rods and especially loved his ’49 Ford.

Bert is preceded in death by his parents; one son, David Lee Johnson; one sister, Mary Kathy Dodrill; five brothers, Kenneth Robert, David Russell, Michael, Darrel and Thomas Johnson; one granddaughter, Samantha Hopkins and one great-granddaughter, Alaina Hopkins-LeMasters.

He is survived by three daughters, Melinda (Dave) Iser of Braceville, Barbara (Richard) Stevens of Youngstown and Crystal Johnson of Orwell, Ohio; two sons, Bert (Loretta) Johnson III of Warren, Ohio and Christopher M. Johnson of Girard, Ohio; two sisters, Diane (Jim) Rigsby of Warren, Ohio and Sue Brown of Leavittsburg; one brother, Gregory Johnson of Warren, Ohio; 17 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.



Per Bert’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 27, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.