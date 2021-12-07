WINDHAM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Berman E. Gore Sr. age 83 of Windham passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday December 5, 2021 at his son’s home.

He was born on November 30, 1938 in Logan County, West Virginia the son of Dock Lafe Gore and Helen E. (Woody) Gore.

He married the love of his life, Madeline Patricia Huffman on August 23, 1984 and they enjoyed 27 years together until she passed away on March 28, 2011.

Berman lived in Windham, Ohio for the last 15 years, formerly of Luka, Mississippi. He worked as a Truck Driver and Diesel Mechanic for over 60 years for many different companies.

Berman loved fishing, target shooting, guns, tinkering around in the garage and his beloved dog Ruby.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Madeline (Patti) Gore and one great-grandchild: Daniel Gore.

Berman is survived by: four sons: Berman & Marcell Gore II of Lordstown, Christopher & Rhonda Gore of Valier, Illinois, Thomas & Nina Huffman of Lake Milton, Emery & Carolyn Smith of Columbus, Ohio, one daughter: Anita Gore and her fiancé’ (Joe Sankey) of Champion, Ohio, one sister: Jesse Straight of Diamond, Ohio, 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place, and there will be no services. He will be laid to rest at beside his mother at Highland Memorial Gardens in Pecks Mill, West Virginia.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

