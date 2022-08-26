NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin J. Phillips, age 79 of Canton, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at the Canton Christian Home in Canton, Ohio.

He was born on September 30, 1942 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Kenneth W. Phillips and Thelma Virginia (Merritt) Phillips.

Ben has lived in Canton since 2012, formerly of Newton Falls, Ohio.

He worked as an inspector at General Motors in Lordstown for over 30 years.

He was a member of the Newton Falls First Church of God and the Greenwood Christian Church in Canton.

Ben was a car enthusiast; he had excellent knowledge about all cars and could tell you anything and everything about a car. He loved his cars and traveling with his mother.

Ben is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

He is survived by cousins, Fred and Diane Merritt of North Canton, Ohio and Marilyn Merritt of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, as well as numerous other cousins and friends.

Per Ben’s wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no services.

Ben will be laid to rest with his parents at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Greenwood Christian Church, 4425 Frazer Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44709, in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences online at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 28 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.