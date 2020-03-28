Benjamin Frank Young, Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin F. Young, age 70, of Braceville passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Eastland Hospital in Warren.

He was born on November 23, 1949 in Roaring Springs, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Clair Eugene Young and Leeda Mae (Thomas) Young.

Ben married the love of his life, Wanda Lee Rood on November 11, 1972 and they have enjoyed 47 years of marriage together.

Ben had lived in Braceville for over 50 years, formerly of Howland and Windham. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Local #18 Operating Engineering Union in Cleveland for over 35 years before retiring in 2008.

Ben was a member of the Braceville Christian Church for many years and the Newton Falls Masonic Lodge #462. He enjoyed hunting, playing cards, eating chocolate chip cookies and watching movies with John Wayne in them.

Ben is preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Joe Smolka.

Ben is survived by his wife, Wanda L. Young of Braceville; his daughters, April Young of Braceville and Heather (Craig) Robinson of Champion; his son, Andrew (Tricia) Young of Hiram, Ohio; his sister, Teresa Smolka of Liberty, Ohio; his brother, Randall (Bonnie) Young of Braceville and his eight grandchildren, Alexander, Audora, Ashton, Sophia, Ava, Mae, Jay and Wesley.

Cremation has taken place, and private family services will be held.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Braceville Christian Church, 4387 Church Street SW, Newton Falls, OH 44444 in his memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences to www.jamesfuenralhomeinc.com.