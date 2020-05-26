Beatrice Delores Nelson, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beatrice D. Nelson, age 61, of Howland, passed away of cancer on Monday, May 25, 2020 at 3:55 a.m. at Hospice House, Hospice of the Valley in Poland, Ohio; where she was transferred on May 16 from St. Joseph’s Hospital. Bea has returned home to the Lord.

Bea was a resident of Howland Township for 12 years.

Bea was born December 2, 1958, a daughter of Raymond and Virginia (Strader) Castle in Warren, Ohio and attended Western Reserve High School.

Bea attended Howland Glen Baptist Church and Braceville Christian Church.

Bea most recently worked for Primary Health Care Group, Inc. of Niles as a nurse’s aide. Previously she had worked as a cashier at Burger King and KFC in Webster, Texas and Wal-Mart in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

Bea was primarily a homemaker; who loved to visit with family and grandchildren. She had a love for animals, especially her pet poodles. She had a passion for cooking and baking and was always looking for new recipes and experimenting in the kitchen.

Surviving are five children, Amanda Brozman and James Nelson at home, Daniel Nelson of Warren, Jeremiah “Jay” Nelson of Howland and Brittany (Michael) Gagnon of Howland; four granddaughters, Isabella, Sophia and Clarissa Gagnon and Serenity Nelson; four sisters, Darlene Baer of Ft. Myers, Florida, Anna (Tom) Andrews-Pessimer of Logan, Ohio, Patricia (Matthew) Canter of Cortland and Wilma Stefek, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Bea in death are her parents and two brothers, Raymond “Junior” Castle and Robert W. Castle.

The family would like to thank Aunt Dr. Dodie Nelson, Aunt Anna and Tom and her niece, Christine (Stefek) Undertajlo, for assistance during treatment over the past year, as well as the doctors, nurses and a social worker of Mercy Health at St. Joseph’s Hospital, who offered Bea comfort during the pandemic when the family could not visit and prevented her exposure to the same.

Services will be private due to the pandemic and are in the care of James Funeral Home, Newton Falls, Ohio.

Interment will be in Braceville Cemetery.

Family and friends may send condolences online at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 27, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.