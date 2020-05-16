Beatrice “Bea” Lamport, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beatrice “Bea” Lamport, 93, departed her temporary physical life on Earth Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her son’s home, in the presence of her loving family.

We are confident that her faith has enabled her to awaken eternally one day in the presence of her Lord and Savior. Her passing was hastened by complications from a recent stroke.

Bea was born September 9, 1926 in Newton Falls, the daughter of the late Russell Dean and Martha Hulvey Marshall.

She was a graduate of Newton Falls High School class of 1944 and served her classmates by writing and sending them annual newsletters up until two years ago.

Beatrice married Robert Lamport on June 9, 1946 and the two remained faithfully united until his passing in 2001.

Bea worked in the Newton Falls Public Library for seven years followed by another 14 years as the Newton Falls Junior High secretary to principal Bob Force.

She had been a member of the Newton Falls United Methodist Church for the past 84 years where she led a Jazzercise and exercise class well into her 80s. She was quite active in her church serving as an usher, lay reader and as a member of the Pastor-Parish Relations committee. She taught junior high Sunday school and served countless times in the NFUMC kitchen – preparing and serving for fund raising events as well as for family bereavements. Bea also led a Bible Study for a number of years at Laurie-Ann Nursing Home in Newton Falls.

She was a Camp Fire Leader, a Cub Scout Den Mother and instructed archery for many summers at Adkin’s West Branch Park. She was also a member of the American Legion Aux. #236.

Bea spent many hours crocheting dozens and dozens of afghan blankets for family members and friends. Bea, along with her husband, Bob, were able to give their two children great summer experiences by traveling the country and camping in a tent. Later in life they got a little “soft” and took their grandchildren in a camper.

Perhaps Bea’s greatest gift was her hospitality. She welcomed anyone and everyone into her home where she treated them as if they were family. She also made it known that her life, after her husband died, was held together by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those who are left to mourn her passing include her daughter, Michele Vosburgh of Royal Oak, Michigan; her son, Reid (Michele) of Poland, Ohio; grandchildren, Bryan Vosburgh of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Nicole Nesbitt of Berkley, Michigan, Brandon (Anne) Vosburgh of Farmington Hills, Michigan, Sean (Sarah) Vosburgh of Milford, Michigan, Katie (Nick) Glatzer of Poland, Ohio, Jessica (Bryan) Cowie of Austintown, Ohio and Reid (Shayla) Lamport of Windham, New Hampshire. Also leaving behind her great-grandchildren, Jadyn, Mason and Max Vosburgh and Evan, Kenley, Brooklyn and Colson Glatzer.

Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband, Robert and her three brothers, Robert, William and Russell.

Bea’s family would like to thank the staff at the Greenbriar where Bea spent time recently rehabilitating her broken hip and also the staff from Hospice of the Valley who have demonstrated great end-of-life comfort and compassion.

The family also wishes to thank Lois Hinerman for her many years of chauffeuring mom to all her doctor’s appointments and Ruth McFall who spent so many days visiting with mom and being her friend.

Calling hours for Beatrice (held under the social distancing protocol) will be Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at James Funeral Home in Newton Falls, Ohio.

The service will be private.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the family understands if you are unable to attend. They do, however, covet your prayers.

Go to www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com to send condolences.

Click on the link “View Funeral Webcast” in the obituary to watch the service live or to order a DVD of the service (Available For 90 Days).

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444, (330) 872-5440.

