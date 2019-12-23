Barry Lee Nochta, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barry L. Nochta, age 77, of Warren, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at his residence with all his loving family by his side.

He was born on September 13, 1942, in East Pike Run Township, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Paul Joseph Nochta and Dora (Harris) Nochta.

Barry married the love of his life, Donna G. Stottlemire, on September 1, 1963, and they have enjoyed 56 years of marriage together. He has lived in Warren since 1950, formerly of Brownsville, Pennsylvania.

Barry worked as a Ring Mill Operator for American Welding in Warren for 30 years and retired when the plant closed in 1989. He also was the Activity Director for Wildwood Acres Campground in Andover, Ohio, of over 37 years.

Barry loved camping at Wildwood Acres, playing bingo, riding horses, selling 50/50 tickets at the campground and especially loved his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bonnie Nochta; brother, Bill Nochta and grandson, Dakota Holmes.

Barry is survived by his wife, Donna G. Nochta, of Warren; daughter, Paula and Tim Church of Braceville; son, Ron and Sandra Nochta of Warren; sister, Irma Reese of Howland, Ohio; two brothers, Jack Nochta of Newton Falls, Richard and Karen Nochta of Austintown, Ohio; six grandchildren, Felicia, James, Kayla, Curtis, Cory, Ashley; four great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Tyler, Camden and Audrey.

The family will receive friends for calling hours on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m.

Cremation will follow the service.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to MVI Hospice 4891 Belmont Avenue Youngstown, Ohio 44505 in memory of Barry Nochta.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

