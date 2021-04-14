Barbara M. Evans, Diamond, Ohio

DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara M. Evans, age 70 of Diamond, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at UH Cleveland Medical Center.

She was born on June 29, 1950 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Donald Herbert Shade and Dorothy Marie (Kline) Shade.

Barbara has lived in Diamond, Ohio since 1978, formerly of Craig Beach, Ohio, where she graduated from Jackson-Milton High School with honors in the Class of 1968.

She then went to work at Packard Electric as a wire harness builder for 31 years and retired in 1999.

Barbara was a beloved long time member of the Newton Falls United Methodist Church.

She loved traveling, watching game show on TV, animals especially her dog, Jackson, and going to El-Carlos in Lake Milton every Tuesday.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristina M. Evans and her companion, Logan Carmichael, of Diamond, Ohio; sister, Patricia Cavucci of Newton Falls and brother, Gary and Barbara “Bunny” Shade, of Murray, Kentucky.

Per Barbara’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

A memorial service will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Dewayne Smith officiating. Calling hours will be from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. prior to the service.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Newton Falls United Methodist Church, 334 Ridge Road, Newton Falls, OH 44444 in her memory.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

