Barbara Jeanne Simmons, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Jeanne Simmons, age 61, of Leavittsburg passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 21, after a long battle with cancer.

She was born on April 12, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Robert Victor Domkowski and the late Carol Anne (Banta) Domkowski of Gustavus, Ohio.

Barb married the love of her life, Charles William Simmons, on August 27, 1994 and they have enjoyed their more than 25 years of marriage together.

Barb worked as a supervisor at Windstream after working at the Warren Telephone Company and graduated from Badger High School.

She loved spending time with Chuck and their two dogs, Dixie and Holly, in Saybrook whenever they could find time to get away.

Barb is survived by her husband, Charles Simmons of Leavittsburg; three children and three stepchildren, Corelle T. Dechane of Hawaii, Nicole R. Brubaker (Jason) of Atwater, Ohio, Robert J. Brubaker of Belle Vista, Arkansas, Allen Simons (Angie) of Champion, Ohio, Michael Simmons (Louetta) of Warren, Ohio and Brian Simmons of Leavittsburg, Ohio; eight stepgrandchildren and one stepgreat-grandson; three sisters and many nieces and nephews, Laura Davenport (Jeff) of Watkinsville, Georgia, Linda Dann (David) of Cortland, Ohio and Mary DePietro (Mark) of Canton, Ohio.

Private family services will be held and Barbara will be laid to rest at Lordstown Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis,TN 38105.

Arrangements are been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 330-872-5440. Go to jamesfuneralhomeinc.com to send condolences or to “View Funeral Webcast” live or to order a DVD of the service (Available For 90 Days).

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 23, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.