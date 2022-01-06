CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Our Sister, Aunt and Best Friend Barbara J. Humphreys, age 59 of Champion passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at her residence.

She was born on April 21, 1962 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert J. & Mary Frances (Lohr) Carr.

Barbara had lived in Champion for four years, formerly of Southington where she graduated from Chalker High School in the Class of 1980.

She worked as an inspector for Kraft Maid in Orwell, Ohio for over 8 years.

She was a member of the Southington Christian Church and was a Christian who always put God first in her life. She enjoyed camping, going to concerts, NASCAR, the Cleveland Browns, working in her flower garden, fixing her home and spending time with her beloved dog, Lexi. Barbara loved her job and and the people she worked with were her second family. She was always so light hearted and fun loving and a special person to many. She will forever be in our hearts.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

She will be sorely missed by her sisters Frances & (Jack) Rex, Sylvia & (Billy) Jackson, Martha Molnar all of Southington, Ellen & (Robert) Harclerode of New Port Richey, Florida; her brothers Robert & (Heidi) Carr of Buchnell, Florida, James & (Marilyn) Carr of Garrettsville, several nieces and nephews and her companion George Bayus of Warren who brought her so much joy.

Calling hours will be on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls. The funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Matthew Brobst officiating. Cremation will follow and Barbara will be laid to rest with her parents at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

The family has asked that all donations please be made to the Southington Christian Church 3285 St. Rt. 534 Southington, OH 44470 in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home 8 East Broad Street Newton Falls, OH 44444.(330) 872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com