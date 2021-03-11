Barbara Florence Gender, Paris Township, Ohio

PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Florence Gender, age 79 of Paris Township, Ohio passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Country Club Rehabilitation Campus at Newton Falls.

She was born on September 13, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph John Gender and Edna Charlotte (Davis) Gender.

Barbara has lived in Paris Township for the past ten years, formerly of Struthers.

She was a member of the St. Mary & St. Joseph Catholic Church in Newton Falls for many years.

She loved to do crossword puzzles, reading her Bible and babysitting kids.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Martha Bryan and Edna Tingler and two brothers, Albert and John Gender.

Barbara is survived by one sister, Judith (James) Shewell of Paris Township.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Calling hours will be one hour prior to service time from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Barbara will be laid to rest at Hawley Cemetery in Paris Township.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, March 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.