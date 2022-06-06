WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Simons age 65 formerly of Warren passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday June 4, 2022 at St. Joseph Eastland Hospital in Warren.

She was born on February 3, 1957 in Linden, Tennessee the daughter of Jesse Kimble and Margie Ann (McMahan) Kimble. She has lived in Paris Twp for the 40 years , formerly of Warren, Ohio.

Barbara graduated from Warren Western Reserve High School in the Class of 1975.

She married the love of her life, Marty F. Simons Sr. on July 9, 1977 , and they have enjoyed 44 years years of marriage together.

Barbara worked as an operator at Venture Plastics in Newton Falls for over 40 years and retired in 2019.

She was a member of the Leavittsburg Baptist Church for many years.

Barbara loved to help other people, spend time with her family, doing yardwork, watching the hummingbirds and nature.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jesse and one nephew: Joey Yingling.

Barbara is survived by: her husband:: Marty F. Simons Sr. of Paris Township, Ohio, her mother: Margie A. Kimble of Warren, one daughter: Stephanie & Joe Nicholas of Newton Falls, one son: Marty & Tiesha Simons, Jr. of Newton Falls, two sisters: Cindy Yingling of Burghill, Ohio, Pam & Christopher Victor of Troy, Michigan and four nephews: RJ Yingling, Cody, Conor and Corey Victor.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home on Friday June 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Mike Alger officiating.

Calling hours will be at the funeral home on Thursday June 9, 2022 from 4:00- 7:00pm.

Barbara will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland, Ohio.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Leavittsburg Baptist Church 4150 Kincaid East Rd. NW Warren, OH 44481 in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com

