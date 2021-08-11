Arthur Lee Powell, Newton Falls, Ohio

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur Lee Powell age 78 of Newton Falls, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on August 11, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Sept. 12, 1942 in Warren, Ohio son of the late Carl Powell and Mary A. (Smith) Powell.

Arthur married the love of his life, Carol L. Walters on October 25, 1980, and have enjoyed the last 41 years of marriage together.

He has lived in Newton Falls for the last 18 years, formerly of Windham, Ohio. Art loved the outdoors, fishing with his sons and spending as much time as possible with his family.

He was employed at Master Builders (BASF) as a machine operator for 32 years and retired in 2009.

Art was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter: Kelly Rae Baum, two granddaughter: Christina Marie Lynch and Stephanie Nicole Dean, one sister: Donna Lloyd, two brothers: Carl and Bobby Powell.



He is survived by: his loving wife: Carol L. Powell of Newton Falls, his children: Tim and Jen Powell of Newton Falls OH, Doc and Cindy Dean of Mt. Vernon Ohio, Ed and Denise Dean of Windham Ohio, Rod Powell of Warren Ohio, Robert Szczepaniak of Orlando Florida, Lisa & Steve Shephard of Ellenboro West Virgina, Diana and Jamie Layfield of Newton Falls Ohio, Jan Lynch of Niles Ohio, Kimberly Szczepaniak of Warren Ohio and lots and lots of grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Calling hours will be at the Windham United Methodist Church 9051 North Main St. Windham, OH 44288 on Sunday August 15, 2021 from 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 3:00 p.m. with Grandson Joe Carpenter officiating. Cremation will follow the service.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444(330)872-5440.

Family and friends may view send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com