LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur E. Tilton, Jr., 57, of Leavittsburg passed away from complications due to diabetes, at his home Saturday, March 19, 2022. He is now home with The Lord and reunited with his loving mother.

Arthur was born on October 8, 1964, in Warren, Ohio the son of Arthur E. Tilton Sr. and Janice Lea (Robinson) Tilton. Arthur was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He was always there when you needed help.

He lived in Leavittsburg his entire life and was self-employed as a truck driver for A & G Tilton LLC for over 30 years retiring in 2019.

He loved the Lord and was a member of Believers Christian Church in Warren. Arthur loved working on classic cars, spending time with his children, camping, and watching TV, especially NHRA & NASCAR Racing. He was preceded in death by his mother.

Arthur is survived by his father; Arthur E. Tilton Sr. of Leavittsburg; Children; John Adams (fiancé Gidgett Boyd) of Vienna, Arthur E. Tilton III of Leavittsburg, Gabriel Tilton of Leavittsburg, Stephen Hemberger of Warren, Laura Hileman of Warren, Brett Hemberger of Warren, Autumn Pitts (fiancé Bobby Kellerman) of Warren and Brendon Pitts of Warren; Siblings; Mark (Carolyn) Tilton of Warren, Debby (Brad) Engler of Warren, Theresa (Ronald) Kirila of Burghill, Angela (Donald) Rogers of Mecca Twp., Rosalind Tilton of Destin, Florida, Roxann (Chris) Minor of Kinsman and former wife: Dawn M. Tilton of Warren. Arthur also leaves behind many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and great-nephews/nieces. Artie will be forever loved and remembered by his family and friends.

Calling hours will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at James Funeral Home, Newton Falls, OH. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, March 25, 2022, at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the service. Pastor Rose Bennett will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to: James Funeral Home or the Go Fund Me account set up to help with funeral expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.

