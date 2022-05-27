WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anton J. Totta, age 75, of Warren passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.

He was born on December 26, 1946 in Warren, Ohio the son of the late George Totta and Helen Irene (Davis) Totta.

Anton was a graduate of Newton Falls High School in the Class of 1964.

He had lived in Warren for over 30 years, and worked as a construction worker for Local #935 out of Warren, Ohio.

Anton loved fishing, riding his Harley motorcycle, his dogs (Ziggy, Oreo and Nibbles) and most of all he loved his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Anton is survived by three sons, Doug Totta of Braceville, Mark Totta of Warren, Tony and Alana Totta of Newton Falls and six grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services. He will be laid to rest with his mom and dad at Newton Falls Cemetery.

