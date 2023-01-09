NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony “Tony” John Dangelo, 61 of Newton Falls, passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at his home.

Born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, Tony was the son of the late Ronald J. and Doris A. (Winiarczyk) Dangelo.

Tony was a graduate of Solon High School and moved from North Carolina to Newton Falls in 2015.

Tony was of Catholic faith and was a carpenter by trade.

His favorite pastimes include fishing, doing jigsaw puzzles and watching television, especially football. He was an avid New England Patriots fan and more recently a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan being Tom Brady was Tony’s favorite player.

Left to cherish memories of Tony are Stephanie Deyoung of Newton Falls, with whom he made his home; his two daughters, Christine Dangelo (significant other, Monty Turner) of Newton Falls and Kimberly (Chad) Grimm of Leavittsburg; sisters, Mary (Scott) Roller of Texas and Sharon Johnson of Ohio; a brother, Bob Dangelo of South Carolina and his four grandchildren, Madison, Gabriella, Levi and Lianna.

Tony was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Andy Dangelo.

According to Tony’s wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 6:00 p.m., with calling hours one hour prior, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., at James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330) 872-5440. Rev. Steve Spurlock will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested the material contributions be made to the American Cancer Society in Tony’s memory. American Cancer Society, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73104.

Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.