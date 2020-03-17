Annette Marie Peace, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Annette Marie Peace, age 66, of Warren passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Monday, March 16, 2020, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born on October 31, 1953, in Chardon, Ohio, the daughter of the late George Pecuzok and Roberta May (Pelton) Pecuzok.

Annette has lived in Warren for over 40 years and she worked as a pipefitter for General Motors Lordstown for 40 years retiring in 2018.

Annette graduated from Ledgemont High School in Thompson, Ohio Class of 1972.

She was a member of the UAW #1112, the VFW and the Moose Lodge #186 in Warren, Ohio.

Annette enjoyed riding bicycles with her friends, sewing, quilting, babysitting, going on vacations, pool parties and spending time with her grandson, Nikolas.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Sandra Bump.

She is survived by one son, Scott (Kelly) Kovacic of Warren, Ohio; two sisters, Debra James of Garrettsville, Ohio and Jacquelyn (Robert) Light of West Farmington, Ohio; one brother, Gary Pecuzok of Warren, Ohio and one grandson, Nikolas Kovacic.

Cremation has taken place per Annette’s wishes.

Private family services will be held.

