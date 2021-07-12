Anna F. Sheesley, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna F. Sheesley, age 79 of Warren, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at her residence with her loving family by her side.

She was born on November 18, 1941 in Lordstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Clyde Elias Oller and Ila Rose (Powell) Oller.

Anna married the love of her life, Kerry Lynn Sheesley, on September 9, 1960 and they have enjoyed 61 years of marriage together.

Anna has lived in Warren since 1993 formerly of Lordstown, Ohio.

She worked as an inspector at Custom Packing for 16 years before retiring on June 28, 1995.

Anna was a member of the First Church of God and is involved in the Women of the Church of God, Chairman of the board of Trustees and the chair person for open services.

Anna loves to keep busy, especially sewing and reading.

Anna is preceded in death by her parents and two daughters, Patricia Ann Sheesley who passed away on January 8, 1977 and Ronda Kay Sheesley who passed away on January 1, 2018; two brothers, Francis Oller and Paul Oller and one sister, Harriet Daugherty.

She is survived by her husband, Kerry L. Sheesley of Warren; one son, Kerry (Diane) Sheesley, Jr. of Sumter, South Carolina; three sisters, Helen Smith of Saxon, Pennsylvania, Roselyn and Rev. Jerry Reynolds of Eaton, Ohio and Jean and Fred Dickson of Warren, Ohio; two brothers, Clyde L. Oller of Vienna, Ohio and Eugene Oller of Leavittsburg; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeffrey Duty officiating.

Anna will be laid to rest at Pine Knoll Cemetery in Warren Township, Ohio.

Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

