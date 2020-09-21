Ann Marie Foster, Diamond, Ohio

DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Marie Foster, age 63 of Diamond, passed away into eternal life on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at the Country Club Rehabilitation Campus at Newton Falls.

She was born on August 11, 1957, in Akron, OH the daughter of the late Robert John and Barbara Ann (Lear) Klever, Jr.

Ann Marie had lived in Diamond for 13 years formerly of Akron.

he enjoyed traveling, camping and loved her animals.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Memories of Ann Marie will be carried on by her loving family: her son, Mitch Foster of Diamond and her sister, Erica Clever of Akron.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444.

