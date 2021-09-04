Anissa Jane Hill, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anissa Jane Hill, age 54 of Warren, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

She was born on April 4, 1967 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles J. Hill and Betty Jean (Kistler) Hill.

Anissa graduated from Labrae High School in the Class of 1985 and was in the National Honor Society.

Anissa has lived in Warren for the last year, formerly of Dunedin, Florida.

She worked as an emergency room register nurse at the Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, Florida for 32 years and retired in 2018.

She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister in law, Tamako (Tammy) Hill and two great-nieces, Lennah Hull and Jaclyn E. Wazelle.

Anissa is survived by two sisters, Carolyn (Jim) Wazelle of Warren and Donna (Alan) Hess of Dickson, Tennessee and one brother, Dennis Hill of Sutherland, Virginia.

Per Anissa’s wishes, cremation has taken place.

Private family services will be held.

She will be laid to rest next to her mom and dad at Lutheran Cemetery in Newton Falls.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.