MOGADORE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angela S. Kittle-Doshak, age 50 of Mogadore, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Friday afternoon, January 6, 2023.

She was born on June 20, 1972 in Ashland, Ohio, the daughter of John Edwin Kittle and Debbra Ann (Shouse) Kittle.

Angela has lived in Mogadore for the last four years, formerly of Ravenna, Ohio where she graduated from Crestwood High School in the Class of 1990. After high school, she joined the US Army and served from 1993-2001. She then attended Kent State University and received her Master’s Degree in Public Health Administration and graduated on May 13, 2016.

Angela worked as a project coordinator for Chesterfield Companies in Uniontown, Ohio for the last year.

She loved gardening, canning fruits and veggies, baking, reading scary books, photography, traveling and her cats.

Angela is preceded in death by her father, John Kittle; one brother, Aaron Kittle and one uncle, Douglass Shouse.

She is survived by two daughters, Allison DeYoung and Devin Burmeister of Tallmadge, Ohio and Anika Doshak of Uniontown, Ohio; her mother and stepfather, Debbie and Lou Gliozzi of Ravenna, Ohio; one sister, Dana Kittle of Rapid City, South Dakota and her “partner in crime,” Teddie Workman of Mogadore, Ohio.

Funeral services will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. William Snyder officiating. Calling hours will be from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. Military honors will be performed by the Newton Falls Veterans Honor Guard immediately following the funeral services.

Angela will then be laid to rest beside her brother, Aaron, at Ashland County Memorial Park in Ashland, Ohio on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to Mission 22, 694 N. Larch Street, Sisters, OR 97759 or go the website at www.mission22.com.

Family and friends may send condolences, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.