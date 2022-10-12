WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Marie Monti, age 71 of Warren passed away at Trumbull Regional Medical Center on Monday,

. She was born in Warren on February 24, 1951; the daughter of the late John Clayton and Grace Lewis Vickers.

A lifetime area resident, Alice worked at Trumbull Memorial Hospital as a Medical Transcriptionist. She retired in 2014 after working 20 years.

Alice is of Christian faith and was a member of North Mar Church in Warren For anyone who knew Alice, knows she never sat still. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, quilting, playing gold and bowling to name a few things.

She married her husband, Robert R. Monti on January 15, 1983. Together they shared 31 years of marriage before his passing on May 16, 2014.

Alice is survived by her two sons; Scott Rowe of Diamond, Ohio, Brian (Tracy) Rowe of Champion Township; three sisters; Shirley (Jack) Hill of Vernon Township, Jennie Brieno of Sugar Land, Texas, Doris R. Vickers of Norfolk, Virginia; two brothers; James C. (Lori) Vickers of Fall Brook, California, Thomas (Marie) Vickers of Newton Falls and one granddaughter, Adilyn Rowe.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, two sisters; Mildred James Foust, Nellie Burton and a brother, John C. Vickers, Jr.

A memorial service will be held at James Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Myron Daum officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements for Alice have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444 (330) 872-5440.

