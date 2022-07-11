WAYLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alexandria Marie Campbell, age 22 of Wayland, passed away into eternal rest on Friday, July 8, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on June 9, 2000, the daughter of William James and Jennifer Lynn (Pigg) Campbell.

Memories of Ali will be carried on by her loving family: her parents, William “Bill” and Jennifer Campbell of Wayland; her brother, Dylan Campbell of Ravenna; her paternal grandmother, Carol Campbell of Mulberry, Florida and her maternal grandparents, John Pigg of Wayland and Kim Donahue of Kent.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 444444 (330) 872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.