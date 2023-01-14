BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alex Perks, age 72, of Braceville, passed away suddenly at his home on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

He was born on January 16, 1950 in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Arthur J. Perks and Elizabeth Betty (Smucker) Perks.

Alex is survived by his only two sons, Alex J. Perks and Kevin Perks; his two grandchildren, Isaac and Olivia Perks; his siblings, Menno and Patty Perks, Esther and Russ Whitmore and Shirley and Ron Raeburn. Alex also had a group of special friends that are left to share stories, Del Kuchta, Dennis Kuchta, Roger Allen, Dick Tate, Dave Bowser, Wes Shaffer, Eddie Mathews, John Thomas, Glen Fenton and Bob Fatula. A very special thank you to Tim Fenton and Rachel for all the kindness you showed Alex for so many years.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a late date and time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444, (330)872-5440.

Family and friends may send condolences online, please visit us at jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

