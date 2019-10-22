Adalake “Addie” Carol Bohon, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adalake “Addie” Carol Bohon, age 92, of The Villages, Florida, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Harbor Chase of Villages Crossing in Florida.

She was born on June 14, 1927 in Preston County, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Morgan S. Williams and Bessie Myrtle (Criss) Williams.

Addie married the love of her life, Paul Raymond Bohon, on January 15, 1944 and they enjoyed 47 blessed years of marriage together until he passed away in 1991.

Addie retired from Ohio Lamp in Warren.

In the early years she loved boating and enjoyed water skiing. She was active in the Morning Light Chapter of the Ohio Eastern Star and was a member in good standing for 47 years and 9 months. When at home, she always had a crochet or knitting project at hand but her favorite hobby was camping in their RV at Travelers Woods in Garretsville, Ohio. She enjoyed playing cards with friends and especially loved spending precious time with her two grandsons.

Addie was a member of the Zephyr Christian Church in Zephyrhills, Florida for over 28 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul; one brother and two sisters.

Memories of Adalake will be carried on by her loving family: her daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Jesse Cottle of The Villages, Florida; her two grandchildren, Todd Alan (Tara) Cottle of Medford, New Jersey and Michael Jay (Kimberly) Cottle of Circleville, Ohio and her four great-grandchildren, Joseph and Wyatt Rook and Kaley and Cade Cottle.

A celebration of life service will be at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

Adalake will be laid to rest beside her husband, Paul, at Braceville Cemetery.

The family has requested that all donations please be made to the Zephyr Christian Church, 5940 Dogwood Street, Zephyrhills, FL 33542.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440.