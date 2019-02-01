Skip to content
WKBN
New Castle
55°
Sponsored By
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
27 Investigates
JobsNOW
Elections
Mr Food
Top Stories
MUST WATCH: Hubbard’s Lukas Mosora sends ball carrier head-over-heels
Top Stories
Ohio Clean Air Act soiled; Nuke plants seeking $150M annual bailout not interested in verifying need
Top Stories
Local Congressman Tim Ryan makes stage for first Democratic debate
All-Star bragging rights: Trumbull County rallies to win 35th Jack Arvin Classic
US Marshals catch man wanted for Home Savings bank robbery
Story behind the downtown amphitheater’s name
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Alerts
Weather Cameras
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Big Race – Indy
Live Stream
Report It!
Community
Academic Excellence
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
Heroin Crisis
About Us
Work For Us
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Fox Sports App
Contests
Marketplace
Health Chats
Business Brief
Tee to Green
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
Obituaries
Search
Search
Search