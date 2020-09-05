James Edward Berg, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Edward Berg 75, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge following an extended illness.

James was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on May 30, 1945 the only child of Julius Edward and Svea (Anderson) Berg.

James was a California High School graduate and received an associate’s degree from Trumbull Business College.

He was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Vietnam War.

James retired in 2005 as a day care clerk for the Trumbull County Jobs and Family Services where he was employed for 12 years.

He was an active member of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church.

James especially enjoyed all the family activities and church gatherings. He was an avid gardener and fisherman.

James is survived by his wife, Melissa (Wagoner) Berg whom he married on December 22, 1984; children, Kimberly Walters of Texas, Lorissa (Jeff) Slatter of Arkansas, William (Kendra) Stewart of South Carolina, Brandy (Clinton) Smith of Niles, Joshua (Rachel) Berg of Boardman, Justin Berg of Niles; 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. The funeral will be at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church, DeForest Road, Warren where family and friends may call one hour prior to the service. The Reverend Douglas Brown will officiate. Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery with Military Honors.

