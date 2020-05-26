James E. Stec, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Stec, age 44 of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Born January, 15, 1976 in Sharon, PA, he is the son of Walter J. and Virginia (DeeDee) Gill Stec, of Warren Ohio.

James is a 1994 Graduate of Howland High School and attended Kent State University.

He worked for Kennametal in Orwell, Ohio, as a Sintering Furnace Operator.

James loved Cowboy Shoots, he was a member of both the Lake Park Raiders and Shenango River Rats shooting clubs. He was also a former member of the Kinsman Sportsmen’s Club and the Hidden Valley Sportsmen’s Club. James was also an avid paintballer and liked riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the SCA, a medieval reenactment group, was a former Boy Scout and was the lead drummer in the Howland High School Marching Band and a proud Republican.



In addition to his parents, James is survived by a daughter, Hailey E. Stec of Warren, Ohio; his beloved fiancée, Tiffany Braden of Warren, Ohio; a son, Colt Braden of Kent, Ohio; a brother, Walter J. IV (Theresa) Stec of Warren, Ohio and his dogs, Rosie and Willow.

There will be a private visitation held at the convenience of the family and burial will take place in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family for Hailey’s education and sent to Virginia Stec, 321 Washington Street NE, Warren, OH 44483.

He lived his life exactly how he wanted to.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, PA