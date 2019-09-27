James E. Reinhart, Hermitage, PA – Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Reinhart, age 64, of Winner Rd., Hermitage, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon September 25, 2019 in his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born in Greenville on October 25, 1954 to Earl A. and Mary Jane “Jennie” (Emanuel) Reinhart.

Jim was a 1972 graduate of Reynolds High School.

He was employed for thirty years at Damascus Tube Corp., then worked fourteen years for Solar Atmospheres and since 2015, he has been employed in the yards and grounds department of Joy Cone.

Jim was devoted to his faith and was a member of Notre Dame Church, Hermitage.

He truly enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandson and he loved a good conversation and learning about other people. His other interests included, collecting classic cars, working on and maintaining his own vehicles, rooting for the Cleveland Indians and was an avid motorcycle rider.

On June 5, 1976, he married the former Deborah L. Selnekovic, she survives. Also surviving are his two sons; Jason E. Reinhart and his wife Maria of Miami, Florida and Aaron J. Reinhart of Hermitage, his mother; Mary Jane “Jennie” Reinhart of Greenville, his sister; Judy Leskovac and her husband Mike of Greenville, two brothers; Earl J. Reinhart and Daniel Reinhart of Greenville and his grandson; Parker Reinhart.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to St. Michael School Endowment Fund, 85 N. High St., Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling hours will be Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation

Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, PA

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, September 30, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church

85 N. High St., Greenville, PA

Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant