James E. Jefferson, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James E. Jefferson, will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 12:00 noon, at Brookfield Cemetery in Brookfield, Ohio.

Mr. James Earl Jefferson known to family and friends as “Big Jeff” and “The Rib Man” passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at the age of 69.

James was born May 29, 1951, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Willie C. and Estella Parkman Jefferson.

He was a 1969 graduate of Brookfield High School and in 1971 he was drafted into the United States Army. He proudly served as a cook in Fort Ord, California.

After his military duties he returned to the Shenango Valley and was formerly employed with Bell Telephone Company, Sawhill Pipe Plant, Mercer County School System and MCAR.

He loved spending time with his family and friends, showing off his cooking skills. His caring personality and award winning ribs will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Bettie Brown Jefferson the mother (Rebecca Jefferson) of his daughter, Brandi (Stanley) Washington of Virginia; a stepson, Jim Campbell of Pittsburgh; stepson-in-law, James Booth of Arkansas; his siblings, Willie E. Jefferson of West Middlesex, Myrtle (Randolph) Jones of Hermitage, Shirley Jefferson and Robin Jefferson (Melvin) Boggs of Masury, Ohio, Claudette (Rev. Keith) Askerneese of California and Kimberly Pettross of Maryland; his granddaughters, Blair Gladys, Josephine Washington; three stepgrandchildren, Chelsea and James Booth, Trey Campbell; his Godson, Larry Cozart of Sharon; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

James was preceded in death by his parents and stepdaughter, Sonya Booth.

Friends may call Friday, December 18, 2020, at Washington Funeral Home, 1059 Hamiilton Avenue Farrell, Pennsylvania, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m.

