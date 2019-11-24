James E. “Gibby” Gibbons, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James E. “Gibby” Gibbons, 95, formerly of Sharpsville, passed away Friday morning, November 22, 2019, in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Gibbons was born June 26, 1924 in Sharon.

He was a 1942 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

He proudly served his country during WWII in the United States Navy.

Following his honorable discharge, Gibby was employed as a craneman at Shenango Incorporated in Sharpsville, for more than 30 years and was active in the United Steel Workers Union.

Upon his retirement from Shenango Incorporated, James was heavily involved in politics. He was active in the local Democratic Party, served as Mercer County’s director of personnel, was a supervisor for Penn-dot and worked under Judge Acker.

James was an active member of St. Bartholomew Church in Sharpsville, where he was part of the Holy Name Society. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus in Sharon, the Ancient Order of Hibernians, the VFW Post #6404, the American Legion Post #162, both in Sharpsville and served on the Sharpsville School Board.

For many years, Gibby dressed as Santa Claus for the Sharpsville Service Club.

He was an extremely generous man who always put others first. Above all, he cherished his time with his grandchildren. He always looked forward to babysitting them and never missed one of their sporting events.

Gibby was proud of his Irish descent and was a huge Notre Dame football fan.

His wife, the former Mary D. Bayuk, whom he married August 5, 1950, passed away on March 7, 2010.

He is survived by a daughter, Maureen E. Wilson, of Sharpsville; a son, Patrick F. Gibbons and his wife Betsy, of Rocky River, Ohio; two grandchildren, Shana Wilson Schuler and her husband Jim and Jonathan Wilson.

In addition to his wife, James was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters and two brothers.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either the St. Bartholomew Church Food Pantry or the Holy Name Society, 311 West Ridge Avenue in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania 16150.

Calling hours will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019 at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street in Sharon.

A Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at St. Bartholomew Church in Sharpsville, with Reverend Matthew Strickenberger, pastor, as celebrant.

Military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland, West Middlesex and Farrell Honor Guard.

Interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery in Hermitage.