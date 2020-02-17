James E. Black, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Black “Jim”, age 85 of New Castle, passed away peacefully in a home with family, on Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Jim was born on February 7, 1935, in New Castle, to the late Elmer and Clara (Kerrigan) Black.

James was a member of St. Vitus Parish, a Veteran of the U.S. Army and was previously employed by Youngstown Sheet and Tube.

He was a dedicated fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Penguins and Steelers. Jim also spent time watching WWE Wrestling, playing cornhole, doing crossword puzzles and traveling to Florida. He was a superior pool player and once owned a store/pool hall called “J&E” with his wife, author Elizabeth Black.

Jim was a doting husband, an instrumental figure in the lives of his loved ones, and played a hand in raising some of his stepgrandchildren. He was always more than happy to help with any circumstance and used his carpentry skills to the benefit of his family. He had a great sense of humor and is known for phrases like, “You’re pulling my leg” and “I’ll think about it, kid.” James most enjoyed spending time and especially the holidays, with his family and he will be missed, forever.

Jim is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Covelli) Black of 48 years; his son, William “Bill” Black (Suze) of Dunedin, Florida; a grandson, Alex Black of St. Petersburg, Florida and a brother, Phillip Black of New Castle.

In addition, he had three stepchildren, Sandra Wilson (Lee Harmon), Rosanne Bradley (Steve) and Albert Jurina, Jr. (Carol). Jim also had eight beloved stepgrandchildren and ten stepgreat-grandchildren.

James was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Barbara Black; brother, Daniel Black, Sr. and two sisters, Marge Janis and Patricia Malizia.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.

Blessing services will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Father Brendan Dawson of Holy Spirit Parish will officiate. The New Castle Area Honor Guard will perform Military Funeral Services at the funeral home.

Burial will be in St. Vitus Cemetery.