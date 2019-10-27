James D. Lowry, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James D. Lowry, 78, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday evening, October 25, 2019, at UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania, following a brief illness.

James was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on June 10, 1941, to the late Dorothy George Humphrey.

A 1959 graduate of Penn High School, James served in the United States Navy from 1962-1968.

He previously worked as an electrician at Westinghouse.

James was a jack-of-all-trades, who enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working on cars and putting his mechanical abilities to use.

He was married to the former Sandy Warrington. She preceded him in death in 1971.

James is survived by a son, Denny Lowry and his wife, Tammy of Greenville.

In addition to his mother and first wife, he was preceded in death by a sister, Darla McKay.

In following his wishes, there will be no services.

Memorial contributions can be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter 94 Donation Rd., Greenville, PA, 16125, or at www.strayhavenanimalshelter.com.

Arrangements handled by Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.