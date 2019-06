LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, May 1, 2019, James D Coffman, age 48, of Leetonia passed away of natural causes.

He was born on January 19, 1971 and is survived by his daughter, Ashley.

Arrangements handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat, Inc. To leave condolences for the family go to www.cremateohio.com.