James D. Bertolini Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James D. Bertolini, 95, of Warren, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in his home.

He was born May 12, 1924, in Jenners, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Julius and Josephine Vittori Bertolini and was a life long area resident.

A veteran of the United States Army, James served his country abroad in the Asiatic Pacific Theatre during World War II. He fought faithfully and honorably for his country and for his heroism he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with four bronze stars and the World War II Victory medal. He was honorably discharged on January 3, 1946, with the rank of sergeant.

James was a truck driver throughout his working career and retired from Stanwade Metal Products in Hartford.

He was of the Catholic faith and a member of St. William Catholic Church in Champion.

James was married on August 23, 1958, to the former Jean A. Kross and they were married for 53 years until her passing on February 15, 2012.

He is survived by a son, Ronald L. Bertolini of Champion; a sister, Elizabeth Gawdya of McDonald and two grandchildren, Marcia E. Bertolini of Champion and Sherry L. Bertolini of Dearfield Beach, Florida.

Besides his parents and wife, James was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Bertolini and two sisters, Nellie Martini and Sophie Cherol.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 12 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. in the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

An Order of Christian Burial Service will take place on Wednesday, June 12 at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Fr. Francis Katrinak, Pastor of St. Mary’s Church in Warren, as celebrant.

Inurnment will take place at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Bristolville.

Inurnment will take place at a later date in Evergreen Cemetery in Bristolville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200.

