James Carl “Jay” Brown, Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason “Jay” Carl Brown, 43, passed away peacefully into eternal life Thursday, July 18, 2019.



He was born December 8, 1975, in Warren, the son of Celeste L. and Rick Brown.



He was a graduate of Lakeview High School in 1995, where he participated in football and track and field.



Jason worked at RW-Sidley Trucking.

He enjoyed landscaping, boating, skateboarding, tennis and was a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan. He loved spending time with his children and was always smiling and laughing.



Jason is survived by a son, Luke Brown of North Jackson; two stepchildren, Nathan Bowser of Girard and Quincey Wood of Polk, Pennsylvania; his long love and fiancée, Jamie Phillips of Cortland; siblings, Tony (Karen) Brown of South Carolina, Craig Brown of Warren, Allen Smith of Warren and Kelly Brooks of South Carolina and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



He was preceded by his parents and grandparents.



A memorial service will 6:00 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Leavittsburg Church of the Nazarene, where flowers may be donated beginning at Noon Monday, July 29.



The family would like to express sincere thanks to Hospice of the Valley staff for their excellent care and support.

Arrangements handled by Oak Meadow Cremation Services, Inc.