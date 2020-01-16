James Calvin Swank, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James Calvin Swank, 65, of Greenville, passed away peacefully, early Wednesday morning, January 15, 2020 at Sharon Regional Medical Center, following a hard fought, 6 month battle with brain cancer.



He was born in Greenville, on April 19, 1954 to the late John Calvin and Mary E. (Venanzi) Swank.



Jim graduated from Greenville High School in 1972, after which, he moved to Colorado and went to automotive technical school to become a mechanic.

In the 1980’s, he purchased “Summit Equipment Rental” in Breckenridge, Colorado, specializing in contractor rentals and sales. After successfully running the business for many years, he sold the business and retired in 2000. He then purchased a farm on Scott Rd. in Greenville and moved back to the area.

Jim became very active in the Greenville Elks Lodge, serving as a trustee for many years and was very instrumental in moving the club from it’s old location on Mercer Rd. to it’s new location on Sixth Ave.



He was a car enthusiast and collector. Among his many automotive hobbies, he greatly enjoyed traveling to race tracks around the country and racing with the Viper Club. He also enjoyed watching and rooting for the Steelers.



In November of 2019, he was anointed into the Catholic Faith.



Jim is survived by his wife at home, Theresa A. (Aubel) Swank. Also surviving are: three sons, James Romero and his companion, Jeannette, of Denver, Colorado, John Calvin Swank and his companion, Amber, of Greenville and Anthony Joseph Swank of Greenville; a daughter, Melissa Nicole Swank of Greenville; a step son, Stephen A. Williams and his wife, Christina, of Greenville; a step daughter, Keri Ann (Osborne) Noga and her husband, Cody, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Alex Romero, Jacob Romero, Torrence Swank, Peyton Swank, Presley Swank, James Calvin Swank, and Isabella Owen; 2 step grandchildren, Stephen V. Williams and Sawyer A. Williams; a brother, Kenneth Swank and his wife, Wendy, of Corry, PA; and a sister, Kathleen E. Sorg and her husband, Bill, of Greenville.



Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave., Greenville. A Greenville Elks Service will begin at 7:00 p.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 North High St., Greenville, at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 18, 2020 with Fr. David Foradori, Pastor, as Celebrant.



Burial (with committal prayers) will follow the Mass in the chapel of Shenango Valley Cemetery in Greenville.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Lodge 145, Greenville 28 6th Ave., Greenville, PA, 16125.

