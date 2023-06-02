BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James C. Manuel, Sr., age 86, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Beloved husband of the late Kaliope (nee Glinatsis); loving father of James C. Manuel, Jr. (Xiomara) of Hilliard, Ohio and Jeff Manuel (Nicolette) of Boardman, Ohio; proud grandfather of Andy Johnson, Haley Wank (Christopher), Marisa and Nicholas; great-grandfather of Oliver Johnsonl dear brother-in-law of Katherine Kartalis (Andy) and Fanny Joanow and devoted uncle and great-uncle of many wonderful nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Jim was a partner in KSM & Associates, a manufacturing representative company.

He enjoyed golfing and his monthly poker games with his dear friends. Jim and Kali enjoyed many years of entertaining family for Easter and loved having family events at their home. He was very devoted to his wife and was her main caregiver for over ten years.

Visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3352 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Hts., OH 44118 with funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Chapel service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 on Tuesday, June 6 at 2:00 p.m. with burial to follow (Meet at the cemetery).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of his wife’s long-time battle with this ailment.

Arrangements handled by Yurch Funeral Home, Parma, Ohio.

