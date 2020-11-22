James C. Edgerton, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James C. Edgerton, 85, a lifelong resident of the area, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Health Center in Boardman.

James was born December 22, 1934 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late Gilbert and Harriet Triem Edgerton.

He was a 1952 graduate of Salem High School. Following graduation, James proudly joined the U.S. Navy and honorably served as Navy corpsman, U.S. Navy Deep Sea Diver before retiring as a Chief Petty officer, having received the bronze star as well as numerous additional accommodations.

After retirement, he worked at his family’s business Edgerton Heating and Cooling in Salem and later alongside his wife at A Place for Paws in Columbiana.

He was a proud member of the N.R.A. and White Tails Unlimited.

He enjoyed coin collecting and working outdoors on his tractor.

James is survived by his wife, Danielle Edgerton; two sons, Charles (Pattie) Edgerton of Virginia Beach, Virginia and Jacob Edgerton of Salem; three daughters, Angela Edgerton of Grand Junction, Colorado and Elizabeth Edgerton and Serena Edgerton, both of Canfield; brother, Bill (Evelyn) Edgerton of Salem; two grandchildren, Mikala Simpson and Ashur Edgerton and two great-grandchildren, Duke and Keeley.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the funeral home.

James will be buried with full honors at the Arlington National Cemetery.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of James C. Edgerton, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.