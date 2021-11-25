James Anthony Nardella, Jr., Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jim” Nardella, 73, of Liberty Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Hospice House with his daughter by his side after a very courageous battle with cancer.

Jim was born on August 5, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of James and Rose (Cataldo) Nardella, Sr.

Jim was a 1966 graduate of Liberty High School and a lifetime member of St. Rocco’s Episcopal Church.

Jim served his country in the U.S Army with the 101st Airborne Infantry in Vietnam and also with the 1st Air Calvary Sky Troopers Infantry in Cambodia as a point and tunnel man. He earned a Bronze Star Medal, Combat Air Assault Badge, Combat Infantryman Badge and several other medals.

Jim devoted his life to helping others and worked as a Firefighter and EMT for the Liberty Township Fire Department for 34 years.

He was a member of the International Association of Firefighters Local 2075, The Police and Fire Retirees of Ohio, Inc. and the Disabled American Veterans. Jim was also the owner and operator of Liberty Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners for 40 years.

Jim loved boxing and competed on the Tony Maiorana Golden Gloves Team. He earned two black belts in Shotokan and Tae-Kwon-Do Karate.

One of his favorite past times was driving to car shows in his 1967 Chevelle that he bought brand new at the age of 19. Jim was also a magician and liked performing funny magic tricks to make people laugh.

Jim leaves behind his loving daughter, Renee (John) Svoboda of Brunswick and her mother, Jolene Fairbanks of Liberty Township; grandchildren, Samantha, Johnny and Juliana Svoboda; nephew, Julian Hase of Florida; many wonderful cousins; his fellow brothers and sisters at The Liberty Fire Department and four friendly cats.

Besides his parents; he is preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Nardella and sister, Carole Nardella Hase; all of whom he loved deeply.

Jim’s daughter would like to thank Dr. Tejdeep Singh, Dr. Antonia Bogyi and Joseph Simon of the Youngstown VA Clinic, Dr. Zeina El Amil and the entire oncology team at Mercy Health and the nurses at the Hospice House for their excellent care.

Family and friends may gather on Sunday, November 28, 2021, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., at Schiavone Funeral Home, 1842 Belmont Avenue, Youngtown, Ohio.

A Funeral Service with Military Honors will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at New Life Christian Fellowship, 2088 Tibbetts Wick Road, Girard, Ohio, (Liberty Township).

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Hospice House, 9830 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514 or the Youngstown VA Clinic Food Pantry (contact Volunteer Services at 330-740-9200 ext. 44763).

Please visit www.schiavonefh.com to share condolences.