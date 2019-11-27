James A. Taft, Sr., Andover, Ohio

ANDOVER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Taft, Sr., age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 22, 2019.

He was born on May 22, 1929 in Pennline, Pennsylvania, one of 13 children by Florence (Wheeler) and Clair Taft.

After high school, Jim served in the United States Army, in the 31st Infantry, serving in Japan at the end of World War II and the Korean Conflict.

On June 10, 1949, he married Shirley Litwiler.

He worked for Ohio Edison for 28 years until his retirement in 1984.

Jim had a kind and compassionate heart and was known for his great sense of humor.

He was also adventurous and loved to fly his plane, race motor cross, go-carts and stock cars and was active in a parachuting club in Geneva, Ohio. Jim also liked to run, he could be spotted running the high school track in Andover daily in all kinds of weather until he turned 87.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 33 years, Shirley Taft; three sisters, Sarah O’Neill, Ruth Kleves and Shirley Keppler and four brothers, Carl Taft, Gerald Taft, Richard Taft and Norman Taft.

He will be lovingly missed by his children, James “Chic” (Bonnie) Taft, Jr. of Harrodsburg, Kentucky and Connie (Bob) French of Andover, Ohio; his seven grandchildren, Melissa, Tim, Bill, Jimmy, Jonathan, Marcus and Janna; 10 great-grandchildren, Kathryn, Jack, Gabrielle, Dillon, Alicia, Billy, Brayden, Maggie, Gavin and Garrett; four sisters, Mary (Arnold) Boban of Springboro, Pennsylvania, Dorothy (Bud) Parish of San Jacinto, California, Beatrice Cunningham of Columbus, Ohio and Donna Johns of McDonald, Pennsylvania; one brother, Frank (Barbara) Taft of Geneva, Ohio and three brothers-in-law, Bill O’Neill, Daniel Kleves and Richard Keppler.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio with Pastor Jason Hockran officiating.

Calling hours will be on Monday, December 2 from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services.

Private burial will be in West Andover Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675.

