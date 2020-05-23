James A. Reesh, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Reesh, 72, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away May 23, 2020 at Masternick Memorial Health Care Canter.

James was born February 21, 1948 in Salem, Ohio, son of the late James and Elizabeth Meek Reesh.

He was a graduate of East Palestine High School class of 1966, where he excelled at academics as well as athletics.

He worked as a Produce Manager for both Giant Eagle and East Palestine Sparkle for many years before retiring in 2013.

He loved all sports, but most especially golf. He was a former member of the East Palestine Country Club where he proudly shot a hole in one.

He will be remembered by his family as being a hard worker and provider and will always serve as a role model for his children and grandchildren.

James is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kathi Vocature Reesh; two daughters, Alisha (Nicholas) Henry of Poland and Jamie Lynn Reesh of Pittsburgh; two sons, Aaron (Michele) Reesh of Barrington, Illinois and Casey (Becky) Reesh of McDonald; two stepdaughters, Mallory Felger of Boardman and Hannah Pasco of East Palestine; four stepsons, Herb (Vickie Simms) Hebron of Minerva, Brian (Andy) Ford of Jupiter, Florida, Brent (Alicia) Ford of New Waterford and David Felger of Bay City, Texas; two grandchildren, Caden and Harper Reesh as well as several stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Masternick for all their care and compassion they showed to James.

A celebration of life will be held at the East Palestine Country Club at a date to be announced soon.

The Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.