James A. Rager, East Palestine, Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Rager, 59, a lifelong resident of East Palestine, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boardman.

He was born December 23, 1960, son of John W. Rager and Lillian Chick.

He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and a 1979 graduate of East Palestine High School.

Jim was an avid golfer and enjoyed hiking, photography and his dogs. He was devoted to his family most especially his daughter, granddaughter and nieces and nephews.

Jim is survived by his mother, Lillian Chick of East Palestine; daughter, Megan DeSellem of Leetonia; three brothers, John (Connie) Rager of East Palestine, William (Patricia) Chick of East Palestine;, Carmen (Casey Martin) Chick of Salem; two grandchildren, Aubrey and Larry as well as his special nieces and nephews, Misty, Christopher, Corey, David, Daniel, Bruno, Carmen, Sam and Olivia.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather who raised him, Carmen B. Chick.

A private service will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes with interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in lieu of flowers to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Rd. Canfield, OH 44406.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



