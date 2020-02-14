James A. Jovenall, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Jovenall, 79, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully on February 13t, 2020 in UPMC Farrell Hospital with family at his side.



James was born on February 17, 1940 to Joseph and Nancy (DePofi) Jovenall in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School class of 1958 as class president.

He married his high school sweetheart; Inez L. Gibson who passed away in 2014. They were blessed with 54 years together and enjoyed spending winter months in their Florida home.

James and his wife Inez owned and operated the Jovenall Insurance Agency for 37 years. He was very active in the community serving as councilman and then Mayor of Clark Borough, treasurer of the Clark Sewer Authority, Clark Fireman’s Relief Association, and president of the Mercer County Borough’s Association. Jim also served as an elected member of the Mercer County Government Study Commission. He was a founding member of the Mercer County Regional Council of Governments and served a term as president. In 1973 he was appointed by the Mercer County Commissioners to serve as the first director of the Senior Citizens Department which later became the Agency on Aging. Jim was also an unsuccessful candidate for the Pennsylvania Senate, losing to R. Bud Dwyer. Jim was an avid golfer and loved to travel.



He was a member of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church, Kedron Masonic Lodge #389 and a 32nd degree Mason of the Scottish Rite Consistory. He loved the time he got to spend with his family and watching his grandchildren play sports, often saying that being a grandfather kept him young.



James is survived by his children, Laurie (Greg) Weigle, Stephen (Christine) Jovenall, Rebecca (Christian) Farmakis, beloved grandchildren, Joshua, Nicholas and Aaron Marriotti, Jason Jovenall, Kaitlyn Malgeiri, Jackson and Esme Farmakis, and one great grandchild, Aria Malgeiri. He is also survived by his brothers, Frank (Darline), Joseph (Tammy), William and his friend Susie, and sister in law, Marsha.



He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Jovenall.



Friends may call Sunday February 16, 2020 from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home 124 Main St. Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday February 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, with Father Matt Strickenberger, officiating. Friends are welcome to meet directly at church.



Burial will take place in the Glenwood Cemetery

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service