James A. “Jim” Crawford, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James A. “Jim” Crawford, age 66, of Transfer, passed away Saturday evening, December 12, 2020 in the ER at Sharon Region Medical Center.

He was born in Barnesville, Ohio on December 24, 1953 a son of James S. and Ila Mae (Luyster) Crawford.

He was a 1972 graduate of Waynedale High School in Apple Creek, Ohio.

On June 12, 1976 Jim married the former Anita Ackeret, she survives.

Jim was an active member of Grace Chapel Community Church, Hermitage.

He enjoyed traveling especially to Scotland and England, loved the outdoors and would go on daily walks with his dog. Jim truly enjoyed spending time with family especially his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Alana Gurmu and her husband Yared of Silver Spring, Maryland; two sons, James Crawford and Jacob Crawford both of Transfer; a sister, Clarice Antwi-Obempeh of Canton, Ohio; a brother, Charles Crawford and his wife Carol of North Canton, OH; two grandchildren, Jeremiah Crawford and Ariella Gurmu.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Wilburt Crawford.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army, 288 Main St., Greenville, PA 16125.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, a private funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, PA 16125.