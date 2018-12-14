James A. Douglas Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A home going celebration in honor of Mr.James A. Douglas will be held Saturday, December 15, 2018, at the McGuffey Road Church of Christ in Youngstown. Mr. Douglas known to his family as "Twany "departed this life Sunday, December 2, 2018, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

James attend Fitch High School and was formerly employed as a barber.

He was a kind and loving person who will be deeply missed by those who know and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother, Donita Tomlin (Mark) Aikens; his father, Robert T. (Tammy) Douglas III of Indiana; his children, Amaya, James, Jr. and his grandson, Tru Douglas, all of New York; his siblings, Jason and Mikael Aikens, Robert ( Mariah) Douglas IV, Mason and Miles Douglas, all of Indiana; his grandparents, Rose Tomlin, Inez Aikens and John E. Aikens, Atty. Robert Douglas, all of Youngstown, Phyllis Douglas of Indiana and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Aikens and grandfather, James O. Tomlin.

The family will receive friends Saturday, December 15 from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at the McGuffey Road Church of Christ.

Funeral arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.