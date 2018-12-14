My Valley Tributes

James A. Douglas Obituary

Youngstown, Ohio - December 2, 2018

By:

Posted: Dec 14, 2018 04:09 PM EST

Updated: Dec 14, 2018 04:09 PM EST

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - A home going celebration in honor of Mr.James A. Douglas will be held Saturday, December 15, 2018, at the McGuffey Road Church of Christ in Youngstown. Mr. Douglas known to his family as "Twany "departed this life Sunday, December 2, 2018, in Minneapolis,  Minnesota.

James attend Fitch High School and was formerly employed as a barber. 

He was a kind and loving person who will be deeply missed by those who know and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving mother, Donita Tomlin (Mark) Aikens; his father, Robert T. (Tammy) Douglas III of Indiana; his children, Amaya, James, Jr. and his grandson, Tru Douglas, all of New York; his siblings, Jason and Mikael Aikens, Robert ( Mariah) Douglas IV, Mason and Miles Douglas, all of Indiana; his grandparents, Rose Tomlin, Inez Aikens and John E.  Aikens, Atty. Robert Douglas, all of Youngstown, Phyllis Douglas of Indiana and a host of other relatives and friends. 

He was preceded in death by his brother, Mark Aikens and grandfather, James O. Tomlin. 

The family will receive friends Saturday, December 15 from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at the McGuffey Road Church of Christ.

Funeral arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Louise E. Jones Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Louise E. Jones Obituary

    New Middletown, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Francis
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Francis "Bud" Bernard Gregory, Jr. Obituary

    Girard, Ohio - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Marjorie Jane McCullough Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Marjorie Jane McCullough Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • John W. Hunter, Jr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John W. Hunter, Jr. Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - December 9, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jamel Lamont Brown Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jamel Lamont Brown Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - December 8, 2018

    Read More »
  • William H. Rodgers Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    William H. Rodgers Obituary

    Jamestown, Pennsylvania - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Larry P. Williams, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Larry P. Williams, Sr. Obituary

    Sharon, Pennsylvania - December 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • James A. Douglas Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    James A. Douglas Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - December 2, 2018

    Read More »
  • Vera Eileen Hall Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Vera Eileen Hall Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Elizabeth Householder Bodensky Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Elizabeth Householder Bodensky Obituary

    Zelienople, Pennsylvania - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Gene Franklin Wilson Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Gene Franklin Wilson Obituary

    Champion Township, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Matthew Detelich Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Matthew Detelich Obituary

    Hempfield Township, Pennsylvania - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Louis C. Reda Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Louis C. Reda Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - December 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Paul E. Mrofchak Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Paul E. Mrofchak Obituary

    Girard, Ohio - December 11, 2018

    Read More »
  • Jean L. Pitts Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Jean L. Pitts Obituary

    Canfield, Ohio - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Gino Berarducci Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Gino Berarducci Obituary

    McDonald, Ohio - December 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Reverend Milford Meador Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Reverend Milford Meador Obituary

    Southington, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Winifred Bushling-Hill Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Winifred Bushling-Hill Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - December 12, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers

H. Gilson Blair logo Estate planning and probate help