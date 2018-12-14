Jamel Lamont Brown Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Jamel Lamont Brown will be held Monday, December 17 at 12:00 Noon at Greater Mt. Zion COGIC in Farrell, Pennsylvania; Supt. Tyrone Steals, Pastor. Mr. Jamel L. Brown departed this life on Saturday, December 8, 2018, in Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Jamel was born September 8, 1996 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a son of Patrice Brown and James W. Coleman.

Jamel was a 2015 graduate of the Farrell Area High School, where he was a stand out basketball player. Jamel attended the University of Pittsburgh Titusville where he pursued his passion to play collegiate basketball.

Jamel was employed with Kaleidoscope Inc. and he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He was a loving son, a nurturing father, a caring brother and loyal friend.

He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving parents; his companion, Tatyania Paige, who was the love of his life; his children, Levi , Landon and Zoriana, whom he adored; his siblings, Jasia, Alisjsha, Andrae, Jayonny, as well as his siblings in love, Santana, Nore, Jada and Jordan; his grandparents, Bernard and Bonnie Brown, Teresa Banks Hall and Cynthia Coleman; his great-grandmothers, Shirley Ann Banks and Loretta Brown; a host of other relatives and dear friends including his special aunt, Cheryl (Vonnie) Redd.

Jamel was greeted in heaven by his grandfather, Johnny Towns; his great-grandfathers, Willie Allen Banks and Lawrence Russell Brown.

Funeral arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.