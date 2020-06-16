Jama L. Romine, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jama L. Romine, 54, of Greenville, Pennsylvania, passed away of natural causes on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at UPMC Horizon Hospital in Greenville, Pennsylvania.



Jama was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on June 1, 1966 to Robert R. and Sandra L. (Jones) Stouffer.



She was a graduate of Greenville High School.

She was employed as a dietary aide at The Ridgewood at St. Paul’s for more than 25 years.



She was married to R. Scott Kerins on November 15, 1997 in Greenville and he survives at home.



Jama loved cats and especially her fur babies, Max, Sammy and Pooch, which were her life. Jama was very kind and is going to be missed very much by many.



In addition to her husband, parents and fur babies, surviving are two sisters, Patti Wolcott and her husband, Troy, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania and Karen Stouffer and her companion, Chuck, of Greenville, Pennsylvania; niece and Goddaughter, Shelley Wolford and her fiancé, Collin; niece Ashley Wolford; nephew, Adam Keck and his wife, Nicole and their three children and sister-in-law, Becky Peskin, all of Greenville, Pennsylvania and nieces and nephews, Cody, Kenzie, Jess and TJ.



Jama was preceded in death by a niece, Cassandra Keck.



Visitation will be held Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Friday, June 19, 2020, from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Avenue, Greenville.



A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, with Rev. Adam Stump, pastor of Clarks Mills United Methodist Church, officiating.



Burial will follow on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville, Pennsylvania.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125 www.strayhavenanimalshelter.com.



