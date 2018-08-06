Jacquelyn L. Craig Obituary

Jacquelyn L. Craig, 65, of Sharpsville, died following an extended illness at 11:05 a.m., Friday, August 3, 2018, at Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Jacquelyn was born March 3, 1953, in Sharon, the daughter of Ruth (Plummer) Wingard and William Wingard, Sr.

Jacquelyn graduated from Reynolds High School in 1971.

She worked at Sharon Regional Health System for 15 years as a certified nurse’s aide.

She enjoyed going to concerts and casinos.

Her husband, William Craig, whom she married August 11, 1973, survives her at home. She is also survived by her daughter, Heather Hoffman of Sharpsville; two brothers, William E. Wingard, Jr. and his wife, Martha of Greenville and Martin C. Wingard and his wife, Sharon of Greenville and her grandchildren, Jason, Zachary and Alaina.

She is preceded in death by her parents and a son, Matthew W. Craig.

There are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements and cremation by John Flynn Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2630 E. State Street, Hermitage.